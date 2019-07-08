Tourist helps child to pee into trash bin

KOTA KINABALU: A photo of tourist, believed from China, carrying and positioning her child on top of a trash bin in what appeared to be to answer the call of nature in a shopping mall here has gone viral on the social media.

Yesterday, a Facebook user named Bonnie Wong took to her account to share her unpleasant encounter.

“Usually I only read (about) how uncivilized mainland tourists are from posts that have gone viral on Facebook. But today, I personally witnessed it firsthand,” she wrote.

In her post, she stated that many people had asked her intention in posting the picture. Why not tell the tourist that it is wrong or just report it to the security.

“First thing, I’m sorry, it did not cross my mind to talk to the tourist because I was stunned when I saw the incident,” she said.

Five hours after she posted the picture, Bonnie’s post has been shared over 2,000 times and has garnered over 1,000 reactions.

Apparently, Bonnie is not the first person to encounter such incident. According to some of the comments on her status and shared status, others too have seen tourists from the same country letting their children answer the call of nature in a similar manner in shopping malls.