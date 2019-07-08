US payroll rises, dampens rate cut

Fundamental outlook

THE US payroll rose 224,000 in June, beating forecast and dampening the traders’ expectation of a possible rate cut by policymakers. The dollar recovered on Friday, dimming demand for precious metals and crude.

US President Donald Trump accused Europe and China for devaluing their currencies to gain an unfair advantage. Trump also threatened a new round of tariffs on 400 billion euros of European goods. Meanwhile, Vietnam and European Union (EU) signed a treaty of eradicating almost 99 per cent tariff on imports made in Asian countries.

China says the trade tariffs must be removed completely if a trade deal is to be reached between US and China. However, Trump said the current 25 per cent trade tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports will be not removed.

EU leaders agreed to nominate the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde as the new head of European Central Bank (ECB). Before the weekend, European stock markets rallied.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) allies agreed to cut supply through March 2020 to support oil prices by maintaining 1.2 million barrels production per day.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen recovered on Friday as the dollar strengthened. This week, we reckoned the trend will trade slightly higher but contained from 107.50 to 109. Breaking beyond the range will extend to a new direction in either headway.

Euro/US dollar declined before the weekend but stayed near the support area. This week, the trend could be supported at 1.1150 to 1.1180 and rebound for a short-covering. Topside resistance is identified at 1.13 in case of a retracement. The movement of the dollar index will play an essential role in triggering an inverse relationship to the euro.

British pound/US dollar returned to the 1.25 benchmark as the pound receded in waning confidence. This week, we foresee strong resistance at 1.26 in case of a recovery. However, the breaking beneath 1.25 support will open a huge potential of testing 1.2370 level on the downside. Uncertainty has been looming over the British economy as Brexit approaches.

Gold prices reversed down on Friday after following the surge in the dollar. We forecast gold will trade in weaker demand but it might still encounter some bargain-hunting activities at US$1,380 per oz. The overall range is expected to move from USD1,380 to US$1,420 per oz for the time being until we see a breakthrough in either direction.

WTI Crude prices have been standing firm on US$56.50 per barrel level and it would likely rise this week. The trend will trade in bullish sentiments from US$56 to US$60 per barrel. However, if it trades beyond US$60 per barrel, US$63 is our next target.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded in a small range last week while hovering around RM1,950 per MT level. The market is supported from falling further but could not gain enough demand to drive up prices.

The trend might rise up to RM2,000 per MT so long as it does not penetrate beneath RM1,930 per MT. On the contrary, breaking beneath the RM1,930 per MT will head down to RM1,880 per MT.

Silver prices dived on Friday with gold as the dollar rose. We presume the trend will go lower and likely to test US$15.60 per oz again before bargain-hunting emerges. Resistance is identified at US$16.20 per oz in case of an upward retracement.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]