15 local media personnel on mission to climb Mt Kinabalu

KUCHING: Fifteen journalists, photographers and videographers from various media organisations here will be on their way to an expedition to climb Mount Kinabalu today.

Yesterday, the group was at the office of Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan in Baitulmakmur Building here, for the handing-over ceremony of Sarawak’s state colours.

The expedition is the first of its kind organised by Journalists Association of Kuching Division (KDJA). It is supported by the state government.

During the presentation of state colours, Snowdan said it is an honour and a very good opportunity for the media personnel to climb Mount Kinabalu, not just to uplift the good name of the association but also to make Sarawak proud.

“Not many people have the chance to climb Mount Kinabalu, we always hear or see others doing it. Now, you will experience it yourself, which will test your physical and mental ability, it is an experience that you can’t buy.

“Once you reach the peak, the certificate given to you proves that you have been there, something that you can be proud of, because you have conquered the gem of Borneo island, the third highest mountain in South East Asia.

“The state government thanks the association for organising this activity, and I hope that you will make Sarawak flag fly high. Going up there to reach the top is a dream to many people, when you are at the highest peak, you feel you are closer to the sky, as if you are achieving your big dream,” he said.

The expedition is expected to take two days, from tomorrow until July 11.

The group led by KDJA exco members Adib Othman and Jeeridyne Chan is scheduled to ascend Laban Rata on July 10 at 8am where they will spend a night before proceeding at 2am the following day to reach the summit of Mount Kinabalu and descending to Kinabalu Park on the same day.

Climbers are expected to fly the Sarawak flag upon reaching the summit in conjunction with Sarawak Day which falls on July 22.

“On this great endeavour, KDJA is very grateful to Sarawak state government for the support, especially to our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who wished to see members of the media have time for sporting activities,” said Jacqueline, KDJA chairman.

The media representatives taking part in this expedition are from The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo, Sin Chew Daily, See Hua, Berita Harian, TV3, The Star and RTM Kuching.