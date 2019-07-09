Good signs leading to Kim Hin Joo’s listing

KUCHING: Analysts see positive signs for Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Bhd (Kim Hin Joo) as it lists on Bursa Malaysia.

Kim Hin Joo, one of the leading retailers of baby, children and maternity products, an exclusive franchisee of Mothercare brand name and Early Learning Centre (ELC) in Malaysia, made its official debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Malaysia) yesterday.

According to Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd (Rakuten Trade) in an investment idea report, Kim Hin Joo has a commendable balance sheet with net cash position.

“The group intends to adopt a dividend payout policy of 40 per cent, translating to a dividend yield of 3.1 per cent and 3.5 per cent in FY19 and FY20 respectively.

“Driven by new outlets opening moving forward, we expect net profit to achieve 12 per cent and 16 per cent growth in FY19 and FY20 respectively,” Rakuten Trade said.

At the listing ceremony, Kim Hin Joo chairman Pang Kim Hin shared his excitement on this major milestone of the company, revealing that 2019 is a significant year for the company as they embark on their public listing journey to strengthen the corporate profile of the group, enhance market awareness of their businesses, attract more investors and funding for future expansion.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to everyone involved including Bursa Securities and our principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent UOB Kay Hian Securities (M) Sdn Bhd (UOB Kay Hian) in the success of this listing exercise.”

The response to Kim Hin Joo’s IPO was extremely favourable. The offering of 19 million shares to the Malaysian Public tranches was oversubscribed by 7.67 times, while the remaining tranches offered to the employees, MITI investors and institutional and selected investors were fully taken up.

Through its IPO, Kim Hin Joo has successfully raised total gross proceeds of RM32.68 million from its public issue, of which approximately 61.2 per cent to be utilised for business expansion and capital expenditure. A further 27.2 per cent of the proceeds will be used for working capital and the balance of 11.6 per cent will be used to defray fees and expenses for Kim Hin Joo’s IPO and listing.

Kim Hin Joo sells a total of 184 brands of clothing, home and travel and toys across 17 Mothercare outlets, 11 ELC SIS and online sales channels and baby expos. The company also distributes 22 brands of home and travel products to local retailers, as well as overseas retailers and distributors.

Kim Hin Joo’s distribution business which commenced in 2008 grew from the initial 12 distribution points to over 600 distribution points across Malaysia and overseas. The company’s strengths rely upon its exclusive rights to open and operate Mothercare and ELC outlets, and sell Mothercare and ELC products, in Malaysia.

“Our years-long relationship with Mothercare and ELC, which are globally recognised brands has provided us with a strategic advantage over our competitors who do not have the brand heritage and recognition and also contributed to our long-standing presence in the Malaysian retail market,” he said.

The company intends to open four to five new Mothercare outlets, which may incorporate ELC SIS, within three years of the listing, whereby two premises located at Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur and Empire Subang Gallery in Selangor, respectively are expected to be opened in the third quarter of 2019, and a further two to three new outlets outside the Klang Valley between 2020 and 2021, depending on the commercial feasibility of such outlet openings.

Kim Hin Joo will be expanding its toys range with the opening of The Entertainer toy outlets and plans to concurrently revamp and upgrade its e-commerce platform which hosts the operations of the Company’s online store.

Foreseeing the nature of its distribution business, the Company will secure more brands and products as well as promote the increase of sales of our existing brands.

“A wider range of brands and products will increase our product portfolio and enable us to secure more customers, leading to a wider distribution network,” Pang explained.