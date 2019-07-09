Government to ensure e-hailing fair rates to stay reasonable

PETALING JAYA: The government will ensure that the e-hailing fares will remain reasonable despite several e-hailing associations claiming that it is to go up once the July 12 deadline for all e-hailing drivers to apply for the PSV licence ends.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said those claims were only speculations and that his ministry, together with Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) would work closely with the e-hailing operators (eHO) to monitor the fares from time to time.

“These are all speculations, we have not come to regulating the fares but of course we are looking at the various development in other countries.

“We would always look at the development and changes around us, we would formulate our policy and make necessary changes from time to time,” he told a press conference after handing over PSV licences to disabled e-hailing drivers here, today.

Loke further said that the government, however, would not be interfering with the e-hailing market as its role was to only monitor that the fares stay reasonable.

Prior to this, several e-hailing companies had raised their concerns over the possibility of passengers paying higher rates and with longer waiting time after the PSV deadline.

Malaysia E-hailing Drivers Association (MEHDA) president Daryl Chong was reported to have said that this was because there would be fewer drivers as many part-timers were opting out due to the PSV licence requirement mandated by the government like for the regular taxi drivers. – Bernama