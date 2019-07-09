James Dawos dies aged 70 after prolonged battle with cancer

KUCHING: Former Deputy Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit has passed away at his residence in Taman Stutong Indah at around 12.30am last night.

According to his son Christopher James Dawos, he died following a battle with lung infection and other side effects due to past radiotherapy treatments for nose cancer, which he was diagnosed with about 10 years ago.

“The condition of his health began to deteriorate since April, where he had difficulty swallowing due to weak throat muscles,” he said.

He died aged 70, leaving behind his wife Datin Seri Christine Dawung Narub, three sons and seven grandchildren.

The four-term Puncak Borneo MP was appointed as Deputy Minister of Tourism on Dec 14, 2009, before being appointed as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment after his victory in the 13th General Election on May 16, 2013.

The environmental scientist ran for parliamentary elections under the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu ticket and first won the Mambong parliamentary seat in 1999.

He was also a promoter of the preservation of the Bidayuh language and culture.

Christopher said the funeral service would be held at St Ann, Mile 10 at 10am on Friday, after which they will proceed to the burial site in Kampung Stabut, Padawan, the village where he was born and raised.