Len: Sourcing water from underground obsolete idea

SARIKEI: Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh said he was shocked and dismayed by the announcement of Works Minister Baru Bian that a study is being carried out on the viability of processing underground water to meet the needs of Tanjung Manis.

Len described the idea of sourcing water from underground as obsolete as a study on its viability had been carried out some 50 years ago.

He said experts from Germany were engaged by Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) in the 70s to carry out a study on the viability of tapping underground water to cater to the needs of its ice factory and cold storage facility.

As nothing positive came out of the study, it was considered unviable, he added, and residents in the coastal villages around Tanjung Manis continued to depend on the well for source of clean water for consumption and their daily chores.

Since about 25 years ago, Tanjung Manis and surrounding villages such as Kampung Rejang, Kampung Jerijih, Kampung Belawai, Stalun and Sebayang have been enjoying treated water delivered via submarine pipe from Bayong Water Treatment Plant in Ulu Sarikei, he said,

However, as more water was needed following the setting-up of factories in Tanjung Manis, supply from Bayong which was projected to cater for 30 years’ need had been rendered insufficient now, he explained.

As such, recently the state government looked to Batang Rajang in Sibu as a new source of treated water for the whole of Tanjung Manis, Len told reporters after he officiated at the closing ceremony of Pesta Rakyat organised by PBB Kuala Rejang division and Saberkas Kuala Rajang branch last Sunday afternoon.

Considering that sourcing water from Sibu is a long-term plan, the supply line from Bayong is still maintained and repaired to ensure continuity of supply, he added.

Len stressed that the idea of tapping underground water is not only unviable but outdated.

Baru was quoted to have made the announcement when he graced a Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak open house hosted by Malaysian Bumiputera Contractors Association (PKBM) state chairman Dato Sri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi at SK Abang Gesa, Belawai last Saturday.

“On our part (federal government), we have already conducted a study, and have been made to understand that the study is meant to find suitable places where we can get clean water from underground sources.

“For me, it is a good move for areas lacking in clean sources,” Baru was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, on the ‘wind of change’ predicted to blow over Tanjung Manis in the coming state election by Saratok MP Ali Biju based on the big turnout during festive open houses in Belawai and Sarikei last Saturday and Sunday, Len said the big crowd of about 15,000 at the launching of Belawai Beach Festival last Sunday and Pesta Rakyat here clearly showed that the support for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Tanjong Manis was still solid.