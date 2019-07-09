Perak DAP leaves it to authorities to probe rape accusation against Exco

IPOH: Perak DAP is leaving it to the authorities to conduct full investigations into an allegation that a State Executive Councillor (Exco) from the party had sexually assaulted his Indonesian maid.

It’s chairman Nga Kor Ming said a police report had been lodged yesterday at the Jelapang police station here.

According to Nga, the party viewed the matter with grave concern.

“The party is of the view that no one is above the law and as such will leave it to the authorities to conduct full investigations,” he said in a statement, today.

Nga also said that appropriate action would be taken depending on the outcome of the investigation by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Sexual. Women and Children’s Crime Department deputy director-general ACP Choo Lily, when contacted by Bernama News Channel, confirmed receiving the report and said that the case was being investigated under Section 375 of the Penal Code ( Rape). – Bernama