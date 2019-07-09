PH agrees to allow 18-year-olds to vote, registered automatically as voters

PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council yesterday agreed on Cabinet’s decision to allow youths in the country to vote at the age of 18, PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

In fact, the Prime Minister said the Council, in its meeting yesterday, also agreed for those who have reached the age of 18 to be registered as voters automatically.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, when met after the meeting, said a meeting would be convened with leaders of political parties on Wednesday to scrutinise the issue, including efforts to empower youths in the country.

He also expressed confidence that the issue would be solved during the current session of Parliament.

“Finally we have reached an agreement where all the three constitutional amendments to be made on Undi 18, automatic voter registration (for those who have reached the age of 18), and reducing the age of candidacy to 18,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said he had also informed the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the Election Commission for further action. — Bernama