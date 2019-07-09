Utilities Ministry staff urged to address issues fast

KUCHING: Staff of the Ministry of Utilities, especially those in the public relations (PR) and communications section of the ministry, have been urged to act fast in addressing issues related to water supply interruption.

Speaking at the ministry’s Gawai Raya 2019 dinner held at a hotel here on Sunday, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said it is also vital to inform the public of what was actually happening.

“Every day, we receive complaints from the public regarding water supply interruption in their area. When they lodge their complaints, it would seem as if the ministry had not done enough.

“Therefore, the PR section plays an important role for the ministry to provide the right picture of the situation to them. The first-hand information received from our engineers on the field is also vital so that the public are well aware of the situation. Even if the issue has been resolved, we also have to inform this to them,” Dr Rundi added.

He further remarked that the ministry’s staff should be proactive in informing the public on the remedial actions the ministry would take and that they should not wait for third parties to resolve the issues.

The dinner was organised by the ministry’s Sports and Recreation Club (KESURiA) to mark the end of the Hari Raya and Gawai celebrations besides serving as an opportunity for the ministry’s staff to socialise with each other as well as to celebrate together as a family.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and permanent secretary to the ministry Dato Alice Jawan.