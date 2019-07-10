65-year-old lorry driver arrested over viral paedophile video

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested a 65-year-old lorry driver, believed to be the senior citizen in a paedophile video with a 12-year-old girl that went viral on Whatsapp and Facebook yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Wan Rukman Wan Hassan said the man was arrested at the Gopeng expressway in Perak at about 9.20 pm yesterday while on his way to send a consignment of goods to Padang Besar, Perlis.

He said police tracked down the suspect, following a report lodged by the victim’s mother.

“The victim;s mother lodged a report at about 3 pm yesterday over the viral video on Whatsapp and Facebook showing her daughter being forced by the suspect to do sexual acts in a car,” he told a media conference here today.

Following his arrest, Wan Rukman said police also seized a Proton Waja car and two handphones, believed to contain the video.

He said based on police investigations, the victim’s family had known the suspect since a few months ago as they lived nearby.

“The suspect took advantage of the friendship by deceiving the girl into going out with him on the pretext of buying stationery and food while her parents were out.

“Based on the victim’s testimony, it had happened three times since last month, where the girl was picked up by the suspect from her house and taken to a car park in Seremban, where she was sexually assaulted in the car,” he added.

He said the victim had been seen to a hospital for an examination and it was confirmed that she was not raped.

The lorry driver is under remand for six days from today for investigation under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault and also under Section 10 of the same law for child pornography. – Bernama