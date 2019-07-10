Body of unknown man found near wharf

SIBU: The body of an unidentified man was found floating near a wharf in Jalan Khoo Peng Loong here on Monday afternoon.

Police personnel were dispatched to the scene to recover the body following a report from a member of the public around 4.30pm.

Based on the condition of the body, police believe he had been dead for less than 24 hours.

Initial investigation found no physical injuries on the body. The identity of the deceased has yet to be established as no personal documents were found.

A motorcycle – believed to have been used by the deceased – was found at the scene but a check found it to be registered under someone else’s name.

The body was sent to Sibu Hospital for a post-mortem.