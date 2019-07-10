Burst main pipe affects 21,000 homes, repair works to finish today

SIBU: About 21,000 households here were affected by water supply interruption caused by a burst main pipe near the Jalan Pedada Road-Jalan Wong King Huo traffic light intersection yesterday.

Sibu Water Board (SWB) in a statement said the affected areas were Pusat Tanahwang Jalan Pedada, Lorong Oya 13, Jalan Hua Kiew, Jalan Delta, Kampung Hilir, Kampung Nangka, Deshon booster station (Jalan Apollo, Jalan Lilin, Jalan Sungai Merah, Jalan Kwong Ann, Jalan Ding Lik Kong, Jalan Teku Lama, Jalan Disa, Jalan Wawasan, Sungai Merah police station), Teku booster station (Jalan Quarry, Jalan Indah, Jalan Miden, Jalan Setia, Jalan Serai, Jalan Tebu, Jalan Teku, Kampung Bahagia, Jalan Rantau Panjang, Jalan Teku Pasai), Sungai Maaw, and Sibu West booster Station (Jalan Empawah, Bawang Assan).

The valve was closed at 3pm to allow for repairs to take place, it said, adding nearby areas would experience low water pressure.

Sungai Merah, Teku and Bawang Assan areas are currently receiving water supply from their respective booster station’s reserve.

Repair works are expected to take 15 hours.

Notification of the disruption had been issued through Facebook and Telegram to the affected consumers.