Effort to resolve dispute between 1Borneo management and kiosk operators

KOTA KINABALU: 1Borneo Hypermall kiosk operators and the mall’s management have agreed to work out an amicable solution on the status of kiosks at the mall.

At a meeting yesterday mediated by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Jimmy Wong Sze Phin, representatives from both parties expressed their respective concerns and came to an agreement to work out an amicable solution that would serve the best interests of everyone involved.

The issue originated when kiosk operators expressed dissatisfaction at having to pay an increased rate of up to RM5 per square foot for kiosks at prime locations, which the management said was to cover maintenance expenses for the mall.

However, the more pressing issue at hand was the problem with the developers of the mall, which brought into question the status of the kiosks.

“We put our trust in the developers and lawyers who provided the sales and purchase agreement, but we learned later that some kiosks were not included in the building plan, and, therefore, did not have approval from the authorities to conduct business.

“We didn’t know that some of us were operating ‘illegally.’ We only found out when we received an eviction notice from Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK),” said a representative of 1Borneo kiosk operators.

A representative from City Hall confirmed that the mall developers did not include some kiosks in the original building plan, which, therefore, did not obtain approval from relevant authorities to operate at the mall.

“They were not supposed to come up with a sales and purchase agreement, even with the approved kiosks, until the building plan received approval from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), to ensure the placement and structure of the kiosks abide by safety regulations. The worst thing was that some kiosks were illegally rented out at the common area. The developers, at the time, had only been given consent by City Hall to rent out the kiosks – not issue a sales and purchase agreement to kiosk operators,” said the representative.

As a result of the meeting, the City Hall representative instructed for a new building plan to be drawn up to include all currently operating kiosks, for submission to Bomba. Inspections would then be carried out to ensure the kiosk structure abide by the relevant rules.

The representative emphasised that existing kiosks which did not abide by safety rules would be instructed to either reconstruct or be relocated, or have the kiosk demolished, and that approval for kiosks would only be temporary.

“City Hall can issue approvals to kiosks to continue operating at the mall, but on a temporary basis. This means that they would need to reapply for approval every five years,” he explained.