Facebook live, the fastest way to report events

KUCHING: Reporting via Facebook Live, which is trending now, is a fast and accurate method to report on events or incidents, said director of Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Broadcasting and Information, Salmah Ibrahim Melina yesterday.

She said the use of handphones, a communication tool that is closest to human’s everyday life, should be optimised by media practitioners.

“Hence, with real time report, it helps the broadcasting world to report the truth and counter the widespread false reports.

“Before, it took time to report an incident as the communication network then was limited, especially in the interior areas,’ she said when opening a course on mobile journalists (Mojo) here yesterday.

However, in optimising the use of the modern and sophisticated technology, Salmah said media practitioners should always uphold their work ethics.

“The aspect on work format, information requirement, censorship and control should follow stipulated guidelines so that Mojo’s role can be mobilised effectively.

“This is also inline with the mission and vision of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry to produce media practitioners who are competent, competitive, professional, innovative and creative,” she added.

She said the course was an idea by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo following his working visit to Penang where he found the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) made live reporting of the visit on Facebook by using a smartphone.

A total of 35 participants from various agencies under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry attended the three-day course which began yesterday. — Bernama