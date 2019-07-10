Fish bombing: Sabah Marine Police expand operations to fish markets

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Marine Police (PPM) has expanded its operations to the fish markets to combat fish bombing activities.

Sabah Region 4 PPM commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the operations focused on traders suspected to sell fish from bombing activities.

“This operation is important to restrict the sales and demand for such fish around the city, and we believe that if we detect and restrict the chain, very likely that the individuals involved will not be able to sell the fish in the markets.

“Hence, it will help curb selling the fish sourced from bombing activities,” he said in a statement here today.

He said in order to combat such activities, fish traders needed to conduct business honestly and to know the source from which the fish had been obtained so that the public who bought the fish could enjoy fresh and uncontaminated fish.

“If people have any information on fish bombing activities and sale of fish from such activities, please channel the information to the nearest police station,” he said. – Bernama