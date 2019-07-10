Government sues Aeon Credit for unpaid taxes

KUALA LUMPUR: Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd has received a writ of summons together with a statement of claim filed by the government in respect of the taxes that are purportedly due for the years of assessment 2010 to 2016.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the company said the matter had been fixed for case management at the High Court on July 23, 2019.

Aeon Credit said upon consulting its tax solicitors, the company maintained its stance that there was a good basis in law to challenge the validity of the taxes and penalties demanded by the Director-General of Inland Revenue and also the civil proceedings commenced against the company.

“This is especially when at all material times, the company had sought professional advice from an independent and reputable firm of tax consultants on its tax treatment and that the notices of additional assessment for the years of assessment 2010 and 2011 are time barred,” it said.

For the record, Aeon Credit was slapped with additional tax and penalties amounting to RM96.82 million by IRB in December 2017.

As at 5 pm yesterday, the company’s shares rose eight sen to RM16.78, with 200,900 shares traded.