Housewife killed after being crushed by falling sago tree

DALAT: A woman was killed when a sago tree fell onto her around 11am at Kampung Kekan here on Monday.

Dalat police chief DSP Roslan Leman said the victim was a housewife, aged 51.

It is said that the victim was helping her 56-year-old husband to cut down a sago tree before tragedy struck.

“Her husband was cutting down the tree, while she was pulling it using a rope to prevent the tree from crashing down on a swiftlet house nearby.

“However, the falling tree later crashed on her instead. Her husband immediately sought assistance from villagers to extricate his wife from beneath the tree.

“He later lodged a report at Dalat police station,” said Roslan, adding that the housewife sustained serious head injuries from being crushed under the tree.

The body was later taken to Dalat Hospital.

Police have classified the case as sudden death.