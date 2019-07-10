JKR will consider installing railing along accident-prone Batu Kawa road after four-car crash

KUCHING: The Public Works Department (JKR) will look into installing a railing at the median along a stretch of Batu Kawa road where 12 primary school students were injured in a four-vehicle pileup early this morning.

JKR Kuching Divisional Engineer Suryati Mohd Ali Yakop said the stretch, which is part of a federal road, was accident-prone.

“JKR is taking note of the incident. We had a look at the site of the accident just now (Wednesday). We will look into the possibility of installation of GI railing in view of the width of the median,” she said in a statement.

In the accident at 6.10am, a school van with nine children had jumped the median and crashed into two vehicles coming from the opposite direction, after it is believed to have collided with a car.

The children were rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital where most of them received outpatient treatment.

After visiting the children in the hospital, Tan Kai, a political secretary to the chief minister, urged JKR to erect or install a vertical divider on the accident-prone stretch to prevent vehicles crossing over from the opposite lane.