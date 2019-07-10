Ku Nan gave cash advance to Umno, High Court told

KUALA LUMPUR: A former aide to Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor told the High Court here yesterday that the former Federal Territories Minister often provided Umno with cash advance of between RM100,000 and RM300,000 a month.

Datuk Mohd Rahimi Rejab, who was Tengku Adnan’s secretary for 15 years before leaving the service last year, said the cash advance given by Tengku Adnan, who holds high post in Umno, could even be more.

Tengku Adnan also provided cash advance during the Sungai Besar by-election in Selangor and the Kuala Kangsar by-election in Perak in June 2016, he said during cross examination by Tengku Adnan’s lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan.

Mohd Rahimi , 47, who is the 10th prosecution witness, was testifying in Tengku Adnan’s RM2 million corruption case.

“When Tengku Adnan was in the office, many people came, it was like a fish market,” he said when Tan asked on Tengku Adnan’s appointments.

Re-examined by deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Firdaous Mohamed Idris where Tengku Adnan obtained the money for the advance, Mohd Rahimi, who is now a businessman, said he was not sure.

“The politicians who wanted to see Tengku Adnan will make known their intention to see him. Their names will be included in the list (of appointments) only if Tengku Adnan wanted to see them. Sometimes, he (Tengku Adnan) would tell me that this or that person concerned wanted to see him to get cash advance,” he added.

Meanwhile, when reading out his witness statement on land sale by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Mohd Rahimi said normally the potential buyers would apply to the minister.

However, he said, there were also situations where the applications were sent direct to the mayor and the relevant departments at DBKL.

“With regard to the application from Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd, I’m not sure whether it was submitted personally to the minister or to the minister’s office at DBKL because I had no knowledge about the application from the company during the early stage,” he added.

Mohd Rahimi told the court that he received an internal memo from Deputy Director-General, Project Implementation and Maintenance, Datuk Zulkifli Ibrahim on a proposal for land purchase for construction of affordable houses below RM200,000 and free-price apartment at Lot 53427 and 52653, covering 4.05 acres, in Bandar Tun Razak, in the Federal Territory, dated Feb 6, 2015.

“After getting the memo, I then forwarded it to the minister (Tengku Adnan) for further instruction,” he added.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, to have accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, on conviction.

The hearing was held before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan. — Bernama