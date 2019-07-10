Motorcyclist dies in road crash

MIRI: A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle accident at Senadin in the wee hours yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Tiong Ing Sing.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, in a statement here yesterday, said in the 3am incident, the deceased was heading towards Jalan Sena in Senadin when he suddenly lost control of his machine and crashed to the road side.

“He sustained injuries to the head and was pronounced dead by paramedics at 3.20am,” said Alexson.

His body was later taken to Miri Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.