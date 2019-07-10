Mujahid refutes claims Syiah widespread in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa yesterday refuted allegations on the proliferation of the Syiah sect in Parliament as viraled on the social media.

He stressed that the visit of the Iranian delegation to Parliament on July 4 did not mean Malaysia accepted the belief.

“What is the problem if there are visits by those of the Syiah faith.

The Iranian ambassador was here several times.

What is wrong if they visit Parliament? It (visits) does not make us Syiah if there are Syiah adherents,” he told reporters in the Parliament lobby yesterday.

On July 4, the official Facebook of the Malaysian Parliament uploaded several photographs of the Iranian delegation making a courtesy call on Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Following the upload of the photographs, the ‘Malaysian Anti Syiah Movement’ Facebook shared them with the caption ‘Syiahs are getting more active and are already spreading its wings to Parliament’, with more than 2,500 share backs.

Commenting on the Badar Squad, who were seen keen to have a dialogue with him, Mujahid suggested that they met the Kedah government.

“Religious enforcement lies with the state. I look after federal. We respect that the enforcement only comes from the religious enforcement to avoid conflict,” he said.

The media prior to this reported that the Badar Squad was set to reemerge to eradicate vice in the Muslim community. — Bernama