No, PSB is not splitting up, contrary to rumours says Wong

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has denied that the party is “splitting up” after rumours of leaders deserting the party surfaced today.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, Wong said he and other party leaders had not heard such rumours until members of the media called him and PSB deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil up today for details.

“There was a rumour of us splitting up. I would like to say that this is not true. I am dismissing it. We are united and will stay united. We are moving forward as a team,” said Wong, who is also Second Finance Minister and Bawang Assan assemblyman.

Wong however acknowledged the fact that the rumour could be created by some quarters who were aware that a State Cabinet meeting would be held here tomorrow (July 11).

Fearing that the rumours could cause some tension and confusion, Wong said they were compelled to pose for a photo of them displaying a show of solidarity by interlocking their arms.

Leaders seen in the photo were Wong, Dr Jerip (who is also Assistant Transport Minister and Mambong assemblyman), Vice president Ranum Mina (Opar assemblyman) and Vice president cum youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa (Engkilili assemblyman) and secretary-general George Lo.

In a press statement written in Mandarin, Wong confirmed that all elected representatives from PSB had pledged their allegiance and would give their full support to the party.

All six elected representatives from PSB have also signed a loyalty pledge, which was sighted by The Borneo Post today and included wordings to the effect that they would not “jump ship” to other political parties, regardless of offers of benefits or high posts.