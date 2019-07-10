Sarawak holds great potential in agriculture sector, says Agrobank chief

KUCHING: Sarawak has great potential in the agriculture sector, having shown outstanding achievements, says covering president and chief executive officer of Agrobank, Khadijah Iskandar.

She said as of June this year, the government-owned agricultural development bank had recorded total financing of RM1,202.38 million for Sarawak.

“This is a year-on-year increase of 9.41 per cent, which is higher than the growth recorded in 2018 in the same period of time,” she said in presenting the ‘Agenda Agro: Prospect and Opportunities in Agriculture Sector’ during a business networking session at Waterfront Hotel here yesterday.

On the session, Khadijah said it focused on topics relating to prospects and opportunities in the agriculture sector, which were designed to share the development of the country’s agriculture sector.

“This programme aims to provide customers the latest information, including on government policies relating to the nation’s agricultural landscape, to assist the agriculture community, (as well as to) increase the income and socio-economic status of agropreneurs,” she said.

During the session, Khadijah also presented offer letters for financing amounting to RM8,135,000 to Agrobank customers in Sarawak for the months of April to June this year.

She also handed over the ‘Agro Nurani Takaful’ sponsorships by five corporate bodies worth a total of RM11,550 and also total coverage amounting to RM3,213,000 to benefit seven schools.

Additionally, she also presented certificates of appointment to four new ‘AGROAgents’ and certificates of recognition to three best ‘AGROagents’ in Sarawak.