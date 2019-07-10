Seven armed robbery suspects detained

KOTA KINABALU: Seven people, including four women, were arrested by police for alleged involvement in five armed robbery cases around the state capital.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the suspects were arrested by police in a raid at the state capital around 1am on July 3.

Omar said the seven suspects, including two who are still at large, were involved in at least five armed robbery cases with losses amounting to RM80,000.

Prior to the arrests, three of the suspects were allegedly involved in a robbery at a hotel in Bandaran Berjaya on June 29.

“The three men entered the hotel around 4.30am asking for a room.

“Then all of a sudden, the suspects entered the hotel counter and scuffled with a female receptionist before running away with the victim’s handphone,” said Omar, adding that the suspects also took a wallet belonging to the victim’s colleague that was kept inside a drawer.

Acting on the description provided by the victim, police managed to identify the suspects which led to the arrest of seven people.

According to police investigation, the suspects would rob hotels and reflexology centres armed with sharp weapons.

Numerous items have been seized by police during the arrests, which included laptops, handphones, watches, foreign currencies, wallets, handbags, samurai swords and machetes.

The suspects, comprising three men, aged between 20 and 26 years old, and four women aged between 17 and 31 years old, had been detained to facilitate investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang and armed robbery, said Omar.

He added four of the suspects would also be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse.

Police are looking for two other remaining suspects, who have been identified as Mohd Shaab Schward b. Mohd Ibrahim, 36, and Mohd Nazar Khan b. Mohammad Yusof, 31.

Omar urged anyone with information on the wanted suspects to immediately contact the nearest police station.

Also present at the press conference were State Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Zaini Jass, State CID chief SAC Jauteh Dikun and Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji.