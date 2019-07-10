Several schoolchildren travelling in van injured in four-car pileup along Batu Kawa

KUCHING: Several schoolchildren were injured when a four-car collision along Jalan Batu Kawa resulted in a van carrying the students to lose control, swerving into oncoming traffic.

A statement issued by the police today revealed that at around 6.10am this morning, the 19-year-old driver of a Perodua Myvi heading towards Kuching from Batu Kawa had lost control, crashing into the back of the van carrying the schoolchildren.

The impact caused the van to hit a road divider, before colliding head-on with two vehicles – a Toyota MPV and a Perodua Viva.

The van was carrying nine schoolchildren heading for their morning classes at a local Chinese primary school.

Members of the public who witnessed the crash reacted immediately by transporting the injured students to the Sarawak General Hospital. One of them, a male student, was confirmed to have broken his left arm in the crash.

Other occupants of the vehicles involved in the mishap suffered only minor injuries.

Police are currently investigating the accident under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, a minute-long dashcam video purportedly showing the accident unfolding has gone viral on social media.

The vehicle with the dashcam is seen driving behind the MPV and Perodua Viva before a van comes careening over from the opposite lane, crashing violently into them and bringing traffic to a halt.