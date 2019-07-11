90-year-old man dead as 4WD plunges into ravine

PAPAR: An elderly man was found dead inside his four-wheel-drive vehicle that plunged 20 metres into the ravine at Km 20, Jalan Kampung Dangalau-Babagon on Tuesday.

Papar police chief DSP Batholomew Umpit said the victim, a 90-year-old man, was found by villagers around 3.10pm on July 9.

“Police believe based on initial investigation the victim was reversing his vehicle but accidentally stepped on the accelerator causing the vehicle to move backward and plunged into a 20-metre ravine.

“Police also believe the incident happened a couple of days ago before villagers found the body and vehicle,” he said.

A team of fire and rescue personnel was called to assist in retrieving the victim’s body out of the vehicle before being taken to the Papar Hospital for a post-mortem.

Batholomew urged anyone with information to come forward to assist police in their investigation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.