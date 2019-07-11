Abang Johari: No, I haven’t heard about Dr Jerip leaving PSB

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is unaware of Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil’s announcement that he is leaving Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB).

“No. I just heard about it,” he said when met as he was leaving Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

When asked to comment on the matter, he said that it was Dr Jerip’s choice to leave the party.

On where Dr Jerip will be going after leaving PSB, Abang Johari said he did not know as he just heard about it.

“No, no idea. Let me study what happened first.”