Agong receives D.K.M award

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was today conferred the Darjah Yang Maha Utama Darjah Kerabat Diraja Malaysia (D.K.M) by the government of Malaysia at the Istana Negara, here.

At the same ceremony, the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was conferred the Darjah Utama Seri Mahkota Negara (D.M.N).

The awards to the King and Queen were both presented by the Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who represented the government.

The arrival of the Royal couple to the ceremony at 2.30 pm was greeted by Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Sultan Abdullah was proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang on Jan 15, this year and took the oath of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31 this year. The King’s coronation is scheduled to be held on July 30.

The awards presentation ceremony was also witnessed by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad and Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. – Bernama