Clothing supplier, three others arrested after DPP lodges police report against them

SIBU: Police have detained a clothing supplier to a supermarket here and three others following a report lodged against them by a deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the suspects aged between 30 and 47 were detained yesterday at Kampung Nyabor Road around 12.15am.

“Two other suspects are vegetables suppliers and another one is the supermarket’s vegetable section supervisor .

“They were detained for allegedly using criminal force to deter the 30-year-old complainant to carry out her duty as a prosecuting officer on July 8 at 3pm at Sibu Judiciary Department office in Wisma Persekutuan here,” he said in a statement today.

According to Stanley, the three suspects went to Sibu Judiciary Department office on July 8 after they visited Sibu Division Health Department in the same building in connection with a case which involved the supermarket being investigated under Section 41(3)(c) of Food Regulation 1985 for allegedly selling tainted chilies.

He said that the clothing supplier, who claimed to represent the supermarket had allegedly rushed into the office and ran amok as well as questioned who signed a document to charge the supermarket with pesticide residue charges.

“The complainant then told the suspect that she was the one who signed the document.

“She tried to calm him down but failed. The complainant felt threatened and lodged a police report on July 9,” he said.

Stanley said that the clothing supplier and the two vegetables suppliers would be investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code while the supermarket supervisor was detained for the alleged offence under Food Regulation 1985.

“Three of the suspects will be remanded to assist in our investigation.

“One of them who is four months pregnant was released on police bail after we recorded her statement,” he said.