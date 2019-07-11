Dr Mahathir gets birthday wishes from MPs, journalists

KUALA LUMPUR: MPs and journalists alike extended birthday wishes inside and outside the Dewan Rakyat to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who turned 94 yesterday.

Speaker Datuk Mohammad Ariff Md Yusof, representing the MPs, conveyed birthday wishes just before oral question time and expressed the hope that Dr Mahathir would have a long life, good health and wisdom to lead the country.

“On behalf of the members of the Dewan Rakyat, it is with great pleasure that I convey our congratulations on the 94th birthday of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Indeed, the spirit of determination of Right Honourable Tun at this age will inspire us all to empower this nation,” he said.

Dr Mahathir thanked Mohammad Ariff and went on to reply to a question from Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (PH-Jeli) on the performance of Malaysia Airlines Berhad.

At the Parliament lobby later, journalists joined in the celebration of Dr Mahathir’s birthday by singing ‘Happy Birthday’ after he had concluded a press conference. — Bernama