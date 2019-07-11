Fire destroys warehouse near Miri Airport, no casualties reported

MIRI: A warehouse near Miri Airport here was 90 per cent destroyed in a fire which broke out in the wee hours today.

According to the Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong, nine firefighters from Miri Central fire station led by Abang Muhd Fhazil were despatched to the scene after a distress call was received at 4.44am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a permanent structure comprising a warehouse measuring 50 feet by 70 feet was 90 per cent gutted,” said Law.

He said the blaze was brought under control at around 5.30am and the operation ended at 6.15am.

No injuries or casualties were reported as the warehouse was vacant during the incident.

Law said the cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.