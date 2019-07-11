Govt to look into Johor youth age cap — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday the government will study the impact of the Johor government decision to retain the youth age cap of 40 years when the Dewan Rakyat has passed a bill to reduce it to 30.

“We want to look into the impact of the (state government) action and why it has done so. We do not know the details of the action of the Johor government,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said Tuesday that the state government has retained the youth age cap at 40 until the amended Youth Societies and Youth Development Act 2007 is gazetted in 2021.

The Dewan Rakyat, on July 3, passed the Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Bill 2019 which, among others, lowers the youth age cap from 40 to 30.

Asked about the appointment of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as the chairman of the Barisan Nasional (BN) Advisory Board, Dr Mahathir said that matter is up to the opposition party.

“They want Najib back, it’s up to them. That’s a BN affair, you have to ask the BN,” he said.

On a media report on the appointment of alleged transgender Rania Zara Medina as a committee member in the Country Coordinating Mechanism under the

Health Ministry, Dr Mahathir said he has not verified the matter.

“Transgender? Have you examined her? I do not know whether she is a transgender because I have not met her,” he said. — Bernama