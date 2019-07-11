Malacca businessman defies all odds, strikes 4D jackpot not once but twice

KUCHING: A businessman from Malacca, who won Jackpot 2 few years ago, has finally hit the big Jackpot, raking in the enormous sum of RM33,208,678 on Saturday’s (July 6) Magnum 4D draw.

According to a press statement from Magnum, the man, in his 40s, paired his car plate number and personal favourite number to play Magnum 4D Jackpot, which he has been doing for two decades.

He permutated one of the 4D numbers and bought the combination for only RM48.

The winning numbers that won him the massive prize were 3895 (second prize) and 7998 (third prize).

“I’m speechless. I can’t believe it,” he told Magnum officials when claiming his prize at the Magnum 4D headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

The man said he found his winnings through Magnum Apps ‘Scan A Ticket’ feature – a convenient way to check draw results with just one tap.

“I play Magnum 4D Jackpot every draw day, especially when the Jackpot amount starts growing over RM10 million.”

When asked how he planned to use his prize money, he said he needed time to think about it.

“I need time for this to register,” he said, adding: “First, maybe a grand holiday as I have never been out of the country all my life and then later buy a new home. I’ll definitely share it with my family.”

A representative from Magnum congratulated the winner.

“We wish him all the best for the future. We are truly happy to be able to witness a life-changing experience when our customer wins with us,” said the representative.

Magnum 4D Jackpot 1 prize money shot above RM30 million since June 29.

Within six months, Magnum Jackpot 1 prize money had exceeded RM30 million twice.