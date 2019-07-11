Man succumbs to injuries sustained from suspected fall

KUCHING: A man succumbed to his injuries after he was found unconscious near a commercial building at Metrocity, Matang here on Tuesday night.

The man who at press time was still unidentified, was suspected to have fallen from the second floor of one of the commercial buildings there at around 11 pm.

Several paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) were rushed to the scene to give emergency treatment to the victim.

“The victim was given emergency treatment and then sent to the SGH for further treatment before being confirmed dead about two hours later,” added a source.

The victim’s body was then taken to the SGH Forensic Medical Department for postmortem.

Kuching District Police Chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani when contacted confirmed the incident and said that police are investigating the case.

“Those who have information on the incident can channel their information to the police or contact any nearby police station,” he said.