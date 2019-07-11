Masing: No PSB members in finalised list of local councillors

KUCHING: The finalised list of more than 700 councillors in the 24 local councils does not include any representatives from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing .

The state cabinet approved the list when they sat for a meeting today.

He explained the list would now be sent to Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud for endorsement.

He also denied that their meeting discussed a cabinet reshuffle, stressing that the cabinet could not discuss a cabinet reshuffle, but they discussed issues and matters regarding administration of the state.

“The councillors list has been finalised, and it is confirmed there is none from any party outside of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak).

“It is up to the Ministry of Local Government to make the announcement on who is in the list. But the procedure is that once the cabinet approves the list, it will be sent to the TYT (Yang di-Pertua Negeri) for endorsement.

“Even if it is endorsed next month, the term of the new councillors starts on July 1, so their appointments will be backdated,” he said.

With PSB – formerly known as United People’s Party (UPP) – not included, it means the post of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will have to go to another party.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, while Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah is the chairman of the special cabinet committee to finalise the councillor appointments.