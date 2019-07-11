Miri records steep rise in online scams, police urge caution

MIRI: The number of commercial crime cases reported in Miri in the first six months of this year has more than doubled compared to the same period last year, say police.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said 218 such cases were reported between January and June 30 this year, compared to only 83 over the corresponding period last year.

“Commercial crime showed significant increase due to the fact that there has been an increase in the number of online-related scams,” he said in his address during a monthly assembly at the district police headquarters here yesterday.

He called on online shoppers to exercise caution when conducting transactions to avoid being duped, while also reminding netizens to be wary of those who perpetrate love scams, parcel scams, Macau scams and non-existent loan scams.

Despite seeing an increase in commercial crime cases, Lim said cases involving property crime and violent crime declined 10 per cent and nine per cent, respectively.

He said property crime registered 353 cases so far this year – a drop of 41 cases compared to the same period last year – while violent crime recorded a seven-case reduction to 75 this year.

“For narcotics cases, a total of 389 cases were recorded this year compared to 337 cases recorded over the same period last year,” he added.

Lim also stressed the importance of maintaining close rapport with the public, saying it would play a part in helping police bring down the district’s crime index.

The assembly also saw him present certificates of appreciation to 41 police personnel of various ranks.