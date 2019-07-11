MKN Bill withdrawn for further studies – Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (MKN) (Amendment) Bill 2019 was withdrawn yesterday to carry out further studies following differing views over the legislation.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said further studies have to be conducted to incorporate ideas presented to the government.

“We found there were many differences in opinions and the law has to be studied to include ideas brought to us,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby today.

The MKN (Amendment) Bill 2019 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 which were scheduled for second reading and debate at Dewan Rakyat were withdrawn yesterday.

Asked how soon would the amendment bills be tabled again, Dr Mahathir said he could not say when but hoped it would be settled as soon as possible.

