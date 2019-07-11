Multiple strategies needed in current business landscape — Wan Zulkiflee

KUALA LUMPUR: Organisations need to adopt multiple strategies in the current business landscape, says Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) president and group chief executive officer, Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.

“Leaders in the next five to 10 years, need to redefine risk management in very different ways from now because things are changing very fast. You cannot rely on a single strategy,” Wan Zulkiflee added.

He said Petronas was very focused on Sustainable Development Goals such as the environment, education and the well-being of communities.

“Every year we give out 330 scholarships. I don’t think there is any single entity that does this.

“We did it when the oil price was at US$100 per barrel and when it was US$30 per barrel. I decided not to change this long term investment,” he added.

“These are the areas we have defined for ourselves and through our foundation, Yayasan Petronas, we get involved in corporate social responsibility activities and SDGs,” he said at the International Business Management Conference organised by the International Islamic University Malaysia yesterday.

He said the sustainability definition varied from one to another organisation and for Petronas, it is working on shaping the oil and gas industry in Malaysia, to be more competitive and resilient. — Bernama