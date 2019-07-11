Najib orders issuing loan before guarantee letter — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had ordered Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) to expedite the issuance of loan to SRC International Sdn Bhd before the government’s guarantee letter was issued which was an unusual practice.

The former Finance Ministry Treasury secretary-general who was also KWAP chairman, Tan Sri Dr Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah, 67, said Najib made the order in a telephone call even though he could not remember when the call was made.

The telephone call referred to an SRC application to obtain a RM3.95 billion loan from KWAP in 2011.

“I received a call from Datuk Seri Najib for the Finance Ministry to issue the letter to KWAP so that KWAP could issue loan earlier and it would be followed up with a government guarantee as soon as possible,” the witness said.

Wan Abdul Aziz who is the 45th witness said when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim on the 35th day of trial of Najib who was involved in SRC fund yesterday.

To a question by Suhaimi on whether the loan was issued before the guarantee letter of the government was a normal practice, the witness said it was an unusual practice.

When questioned why was the extraordinary order was carried, Wan Abdul Aziz said it was because the government was the guarantor of the loan and it has been approved by the Cabinet.

Suhaimi also questioned whether the former Finance Ministry loan management, financial market and actuary division secretary, Datuk Maliami Hamad was aware of the telephone call from Najib.

“I told Maliami that Datuk Seri Najib ordered the Finance Ministry to give the letter for the issuance of the money and I asked Maliami to issue the letter on the same day the call was made,” said Wan Abdul Aziz.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million. — Bernama