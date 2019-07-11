OPR unchanged, but BNM’s tone more cautious

KUCHING: Analysts picked up on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) less-than-dovish tone in its latest announcement keeping the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged at three per cent, after reducing interest rates for the first time in almost two years in the previous meeting.

Based on the tone of BNM and in particular, hardly any comment on the “downside risks”, the team at AmBank Research said this somewhat tells that the central bank will maintain the policy rate possibly till end-2019.

“Given that the monetary policy will remain data dependent, and acknowledging that the potential direction of the policy rate is subject to the downside risks, we still maintain our 40 per cent probability for another rate cut in the later part of the year,” it opined in a note yesterday.

“It can happen should global downside risks flare up due to unexpected shocks and our potential macro figures take a dip.

“There was no real urgency for BNM to institute a back-to-back cut in the policy rate given that some of the numbers are showing positive signs.”

In the meantime, AmBank Research found BNM’s policy statement to remain cautious on growth and less dovish.

“For a start, there was hardly any comment on the “downside risks”,” it said.

“In fact, BNM shifted its tone from the previous statement of “there are downside risks” to now “subject to downside risks” owing to uncertainties from the external and domestic environments, trade tensions and low commodity prices.

“Another point to take note is that BNM is of the view that headline inflation should rise in the coming months as impact from the changes in consumption tax policy will fade.

“The impact on the headline inflation depends on global oil prices and the timing when domestic retail fuel prices are pushed up. Yet, BNM is of the view that the overall headline inflation remains broadly stable compared with 2018.

“Based on the tone of BNM and in particular, hardly any comment on the “downside risks”, it somewhat tells us that the central bank will maintain the policy rate possibly till end-2019.

“It will remain vigilant and continue to assess the balance of risks between domestic growth and inflation to ensure sustainable growth and price stability.”

OCBC Bank economist Alan Lau also highlighted that BNM expects headline inflation to “rise in the coming months as the impact of the changes in consumption tax policy lapses”.

“However, BNM did note that the trajectory of headline inflation will be dependent on “the timing of the lifting of the price ceiling on domestic retail fuel prices”.

“BNM also expects that headline inflation in 2019 as a whole will be broadly stable compared to 2018 whilst they also expect the same of underlying inflation. At this point, we simply see that inflation remains no constraint to monetary policy decisions. Our own expectation is that headline may probably average around one per cent for the entire 2019.”

Lau said OCBC’s base case is still for BNM to hold the benchmark rate for the rest of 2019 but we did not rule out additional cuts if growth risks worsen.

“In particular, as highlighted these include those related to global uncertainties and weakness in the commodity sectors,” he added

“We probably may still have to wait further down the road before we get an idea on how much such risks have worsened given the current trade truce between the US and China.”

RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd economist Vincent Loo concurred with this view.

“We expect no further cuts in the OPR for the remainder of 2019, but believe the worsening global trade outlook will weigh on Malaysia’s external trade and dampen economic growth next year, increasing downside risks on interest rates.

“Consequently, we do not rule out BNM lowering interest rates by another 25 basis points to 2.75 per cent, bringing the policy rate to its lowest in nine years.”