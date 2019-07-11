Pilot project in 12 high-risk drug areas nationwide — Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry’s Law Enforcement Action Committee yesterday agreed to embark on a National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) pilot project to combat hardcore drug addiction and social ills in 12 areas covering seven states.

The 12 areas are Langkawi, FELDA Lubuk Merbau and Kuala Kedah in Kedah; Flat Sri Mentari Petaling, Sungai Besar Sabak Bernam and FELDA Gugusan Hulu Selangor in Selangor; Johor Bahru (Perling/Tampoi/Skudai) and Parit Sulong Batu Pahat in Johor.

The remaining three are in Pengkalan Chepa in Kelantan; Kuala Dungun (Terengganu); PPR Sungai Bonus (Kuala Lumpur) and FELDA Keratong 3 (Pahang).

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin said areas where this pilot project will be carried out were high risk spots that fall into integrated efforts undertaken by the authorities to curb drug and social ills problems.

“The project will be extended nationwide as a model in line with aims of the National Drugs Policy,” he said in a statement after chairing the action committee meeting here yesterday.

The meeting today also agreed that NADA will lead a working committee that will soon be formed to outline anti-drug campaigns at all levels, including state governments.

The committee also agreed to remove drug addiction offences from the criminal and undesirable persons registry as stipulated under the Registration of Criminals and Undesirable Persons Act 1969 (Act 7), he said.

Also agreed was a proposal to amend the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, including redefining the terms of dependants and users and to review the powers of the NADA’s director-general with regard to private drug rehabilitation centres, Muhyiddin said.

He said an agreement was also reached to establish clusters for inmates convicted for drug use under section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, in 14 prisons that will involve 19 placement blocks and a total of 9,500 inmates at any one time with a total cost of RM285 million.

Muhyiddin said the government was very serious in combating the drug menace, but was also mindful of NADA’s limitations with regard to facilities and lack of manpower.

“This is based on the Drug Officer to client ratio which stands at 1:200 right now compared to 1:25 under international standards.

The ministry will be paying attention to this (ratio). — Bernama