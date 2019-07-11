RWMF goes green with web-based app

KUCHING: As part of Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) go-green initiatives, a

dedicated festival web-based app is now accessible on mobile devices.

The link myguide.rwmf.net enables festival-goers to find out the daily activities at the site and enable them to plan their own programme for the duration of the three-day festival.

The web-app contains guide to the festival ground and map layout, daily programmes to be held at Sarawak Culture Village (SCV) and Damai Central including daily shuttle bus schedule and other general information.

Users can also scan the QR code that will be placed at the festival ground entrance and within SCV. It is also displayed on shuttle buses terminal and stops.

For Android users, the RWMF icon can be added to the home screen when prompted while for iPhone users, the icon can be added using the ‘Add to home screen’ user interface.

Meanwhile, music enthusiasts can still buy their pre-sale festival entrance tickets online today at RM140 for a one-day entry and RM345 for the three-day period.

Tickets purchased at the festival gate on Friday will be priced at RM165 for a one-day entry and RM420 for a three-day entry.