Sacofa brings in IoT solutions to Sarawak

KUCHING: SACOFA Sdn Bhd (Sacofa) has partnered with Xperanti IOT (M) Sdn Bhd (Xperanti), an Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company via a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore workable solutions for the implementation of IoT devices utilising the Sigfox IoT network across Sarawak.

Under the MOU, which was marked in an exchange of documents at the International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak 2019 (IDECS 2019) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), Sacofa and Xperanti will seek to initiate pilot projects in Sarawak relating to the provision of IoT solutions.

The exchange of MOU documents between officials from both companies was witnessed by Datuk Patinggi Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Abang Openg, Chief Minister of Sarawak; and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Hasan, Deputy Chief Minister of Sarawak, Minister for Industrial and Entrepreneur Development and Second Minister for Urban Development and Natural Resources.

Also present were senior government officials; conference delegates; and management figures from both companies.

Sacofa managing director Mohamed Zaid Zaini stated, “Sacofa has always taken a lead role when it comes to ICT infrastructure in Sarawak. This MOU with Xperanti demonstrates another example of how Sacofa is taking the lead by introducing Sigfox IoT technology to Sarawak. IoT is a big component of the Digital Economy as envisioned by our Chief Minister.

“International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts that over 41 billion devices will be connected digitally worldwide by the year 2025. This MOU will enable Sarawak to take part in this growth and the economic opportunities it will create,” he pointed out.

Vicks Kanagasingam, chief operating officer of Xperanti stated, “Xperanti is very encouraged by Sacofa’s ambition in Sarawak to support the Digital Economy. This strategic collaboration between Sacofa and Xperanti is timely for enterprises in Sarawak that want to adopt Industry 4.0 with practical and proven Industrial IoT solutions based on Sigfox technology.

“Furthermore, the other key objective of this collaboration between Sacofa and Xperanti is to develop an ecosystem of IoT start-ups in Sarawak to support the Digital Economy and fast-track the adoption of Industry 4.0 to bridge the digital divide by implementing Community-driven IoT-based solutions such as Smart Longkang & Smart Sungai (to monitor water quality and levels), and Smart Udara (to monitor air quality and the environment).

“Enterprises that embrace Sigfox IoT solutions as part of their Operational Excellence program will be able to realise over 30 per cent reduction in operational cost and up to 10 per cent productivity improvement within two years,” he highlighted.