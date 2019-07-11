Saintex to attract international participants in the future

KUCHING: The Sarawak Innovation and Technology Exhibition (Saintex) hopes to attract international participants next year.

International Trade and E-Commerce Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said response to this year’s Saintex has been overwhelming but participants are all Malaysians.

“Not only Sarawakians but those from Peninsular Malaysia are also participating. We hope that this will not just be a national event but also an international event in times to come,” he said prior to handing over sponsorship of RM50,000 to the event organiser University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) at his office in Baitulmakmur Building here yesterday.

The upcoming Saintex 2.0 will be held at UCTS in Sibu this July 26 to 28. Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited to officiate the event on July 27.

Meanwhile, UCTS vice chancellor and president Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid told reporters that the university is also looking to bring in international participants next year.

“We plan to invite participants from Brunei Darussalam and Kalimantan, Indonesia.”

He explained that Saintex is held to foster creativity, invention and innovation among students, youths, lecturers and professionals in Malaysia to achieve the latest designs in line with the Sarawak government’s aspirations. Khairuddin said the competition will be a flagship event for UCTS in championing the advancement of technological invention and innovation in Malaysia.

“There are three categories for the competition. The Product Category is open to all, which includes products produced from research and development activities.

“The Fundamental Research Category is open to local inventors only, and includes experimental, theoretical and/or simulation works that explain specific scientific theories. The third category is the Design Concept Category which includes design in architectural design, engineering design and service design,” he elaborated.

According to him, all the 30 entries received for Saintex 2.0 will be judged during the event.

Each category will have its first, second and third place winners awarded with cash prize, medal and certificate. The total winning cash prizes are worth RM23,000.

Khairuddin added that in conjunction with Saintex 2.0, there will also be a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Playground, which include a competition for schools. Saintex 2.0 is organised in partnership with Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak (Tegas), Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Sarawak Convention Bureau.

Also present at the cheque handover were Tegas chief operating officer Awangku Murali Pengiran Mohamed, UCTS Continuing Education and Professional Development Centre director Assoc Prof Dr Ramli Rashidi, who is also Saintex 2.0 organising chairman, and UCTS Business and Management dean Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Zainal Munshid Harun.