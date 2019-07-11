Unconscious man found at Metrocity confirmed to be Indonesian, dies later in hospital

KUCHING: A man, who was found unconscious near a commercial building at Metrocity in Matang here on Tuesday and later confirmed dead, was an Indonesian.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, who confirmed this, said prior to the incident, the 27-year-old victim, was seen together with his friends at Level 3 of the building at around 10.15pm.

According to Awang Din, the victim then decided to jump from the building and the incident was witnessed by his friends.

“The victim’s friends tried to save him upon seeing that he wanted to jump. However, the victim managed to free himself and jumped from the building, where he landed on the parking lots,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, who was then unconscious, was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and later confirmed dead.

Awang Din said a postmortem would be carried out on a date yet to be fixed, adding that police have classified the case as sudden death.