Abang Johari: Cabinet reshuffle not on the cards yet

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today that he had not given much thought to a State Cabinet reshuffle.

He said this after confirming that his administration had decided to exclude leaders of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) from the new list of councillors.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said the posts of council chairmen and councillors “are confined to GPS”.

He used “I don’t know” as his reply when asked if there was any reason to or not to have a cabinet reshuffle.

“Honestly I don’t know,” he said, when pressed on the matter.

He was quick to add that the existing State Cabinet “is still there”.

Despite so, the Chief Minister also pointed out: “See lah. Sometimes (when there is) new technology, you (need to) get the right person.”

Asked whether Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who resigned from PSB yesterday should apply to join GPS, he said: “One at a time. I just got the statement (Dr Jerip’s) yesterday afternoon.”

Abang Johari claimed that he learnt about the resignation at about the same time as the media fraternity did.

On speculation that Dr Jerip’s supporters wanted him to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), he said: “We’ll see how it goes.”

Asked if any swapping of seats might happen in the near future, Abang Johari responded: “I don’t know yet.”