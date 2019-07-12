Dr Jerip joining PBB? It’s completely up to him, says Fatimah

KUCHING: It is best to ask Datuk Dr Jerip Susil himself whether he has any intention to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said PBB Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She pointed out that it is his decision alone on which party he intends to join.

Fatimah was asked to comment on whether Dr Jerip will join PBB next, after resigning from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“He has made it clear in a press release that resigning from PSB was a difficult decision but something that he has to do after consulting the people in his constituency and also for the unity of the Bidayuh community.

“Similarly, any decision he makes after this should be something that he had deliberated for a long time, for the reasons he has stated.

“He has made a decision and we have to accept his decision,” she said, after chairing the Women Wing’s meeting at PBB headquarters Friday.

Dr Jerip, who is Transportation assistant minister, announced his resignation from PSB in a press statement issued on Thursday. He is current Mambong assemblyman and former PSB deputy president.