Dr Sim: SUPP’s door always open to former members

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said today that the door of the party is open to Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and all former SUPP members.

“Those from SUPP, we always welcome them back. The door is always open,” the Minister of Local Government and Housing told journalists here following the resignation of Dr Jerip from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) yesterday.

Dr Sim said he had always maintained the stance of welcoming former party members back into the fold of SUPP.

“I haven’t changed. I’m the only one consistently never change, you know.”

He opined that politicians and leaders who cared enough for Sarawak should stay united otherwise they could not “walk the talk”.

As such, he hoped that not only Dr Jerip but all other elected representatives and members who were a part of SUPP should return to SUPP.

“And if any new members who joined them (PSB) and believe in our (SUPP’s) vision and mission which is fighting for Sarawak, we welcome them all. There is no question about that.”

Dr Sim asserted that they need inclusiveness and not exclusiveness to strengthen Sarawak.

Asked whether SUPP had set any conditions on former members coming back to the party, he said: “We never set conditions.”