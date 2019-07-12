Govt exploring new methods to boost service delivery – Jaujan

KOTA KINABALU: Implementing Good Regulatory Practices (GRP) could increase delivery of services from licensed authorities and regulatory agencies, said Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Jaujan Sambakong.

He said the State government was committed to exploring new methods to increase efficiency in service delivery for the people.

“GRP implementation is seen to be able to improve the State administration, bridging the gap between management systems and lessening rules and red tapes that only burden the people and the business community.

“This initiative could also enhance the image of lawmakers in terms of sincerity and credibility, aside from improving quality of life and creating a more conducive business environment,” he said at the Good Regulatory Practices (GRP) Forum and presentation ceremony cum launch of the Application Guideline and Local Authority Business Licensing Regulation here, yesterday.

He also expressed hope that the introduction of GRP could contribute to economic development by attracting industry players and investors, which in turn would create more job opportunities for the people.

A total of six local governments (PBT) were involved in a pilot project on development guidelines and licensing approval manual, namely Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the Municipal Councils of Tawau, Sandakan, Sipitang, Putatan and Penampang.

The event also saw the presentation of the Application Guideline and Operation Licence Approval Manual to 25 PBTs.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing George Hiew, ministry secretary Masnah Matsalleh and Malaysian Productivity Corporation deputy director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman.